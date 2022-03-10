Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,689 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.50. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

