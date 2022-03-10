Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,820 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.31% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

