Scout Investments Inc. Sells 448,093 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,093 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $165,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.13 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

