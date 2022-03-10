Scout Investments Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.21 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.