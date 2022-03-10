Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,952 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bancolombia worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

