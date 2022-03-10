Scout Investments Inc. Sells 95,712 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,712 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

DRI stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.