Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,436 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

