Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Varex Imaging worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

