Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Qualys worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.68. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

