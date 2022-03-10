Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.89% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $997.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

