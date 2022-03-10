Scrypta 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $80,387.78 and $8.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,311,684 coins and its circulating supply is 20,511,684 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.