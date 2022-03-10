Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,253. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

