Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

SEE opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.