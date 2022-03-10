Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Shares of SEE traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 12,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

