Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.75 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00011693 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $733.37 million and $35.75 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00265314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004045 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.84 or 0.00575004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

