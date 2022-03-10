SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.
SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
