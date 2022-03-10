SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

