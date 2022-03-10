Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.97 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00012618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.04 or 0.06618063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,141.96 or 0.99861205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041867 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

