Seigniorage Shares Achieves Market Cap of $304,149.73 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $304,149.73 and $18,648.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

