Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.25. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $992.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.47.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

