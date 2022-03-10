Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $25.99 on Thursday, hitting $533.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

