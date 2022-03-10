Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,000. Zendesk makes up 3.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

