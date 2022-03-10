Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

