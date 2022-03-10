Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF comprises 1.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 4.19% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,798,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,660,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of CLSC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

