Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 2.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 213.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after buying an additional 343,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,562. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.38. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

