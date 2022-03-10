Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $9.30 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 313,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,000. JFrog accounts for 3.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 574,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,873. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,072,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

