Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 19,912 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,193,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000.

CLSM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 41,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,340. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

