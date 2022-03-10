Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 5.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 11,223,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,326. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.20.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
