Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,392 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.36. 44,091,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $361.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

