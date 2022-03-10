SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LEDS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 179,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.