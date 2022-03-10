Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $45,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.20. 11,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

