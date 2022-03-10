Sempra Energy to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.23.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

