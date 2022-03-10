Semux Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $9,798.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Semux has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007719 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004409 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.