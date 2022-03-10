Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 326,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,642. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

