Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.19

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 10506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

