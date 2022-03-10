Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.19

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 10506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.
ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
