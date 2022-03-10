Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) COO Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 4,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,037. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $168.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.