SF Capital Market Capitalization Reaches $100,781.76 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $100,781.76 and $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.47 or 0.06590538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.64 or 0.99994179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042099 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

