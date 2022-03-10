Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

SAAGF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold in Tanzania. It focuses on New Luika gold mine and Singida projects. The company was founded on July 11, 2005 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

