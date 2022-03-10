Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
SAAGF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Shanta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
