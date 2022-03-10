Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.12

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4,863.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

