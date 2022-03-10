Shiba Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $12.42 billion and approximately $818.40 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045370 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

