Short Interest in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Drops By 92.3%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,868. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

