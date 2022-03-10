Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Drops By 81.0%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATSPT remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $4,883,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $346,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.