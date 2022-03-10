Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Declines By 90.0%

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ARIZ remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. Arisz Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,301,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,037,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

