Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Drops By 97.4%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKRIY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

