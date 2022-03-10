Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 91.2%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,350. Basanite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

