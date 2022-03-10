Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Grows By 697.6%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 697.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 204,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. Daimler has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $4.4667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 20.12%.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

