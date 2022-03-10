Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Decreases By 84.3%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 50,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,642. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.