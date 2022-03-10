Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Decreases By 84.3%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 50,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,642. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
