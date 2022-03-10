Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 82.6%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 2,602,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

DROOF stock remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

