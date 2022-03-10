Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 97.7%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 314,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

