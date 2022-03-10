Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Increases By 582.4%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 99,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.