Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Expands By 2,200.0%

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Energy Services of America stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

